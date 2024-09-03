Dallas electric scooter crash leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition

article

A Dallas teen boy is in critical condition after an electric scooter accident over the weekend.

It happened Sunday just before 7 p.m. in the University Park suburb.

Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding down Baltimore Avenue in an electric scooter. When he tried to make a turn onto Turtle Creek, he crashed into a vehicle.

University Park Police say the driver did stop and called for help.

The injured boy was rushed to Parkland, where he remains in the ICU in critical condition.

Police say the boy was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.