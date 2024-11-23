Woman killed, man critically injured in University Park five-car crash

article

A woman was killed, and a man was critically injured in a five-car crash in University Park on Friday.

University Park police say a Chevy Silverado traveling at high speeds ran a red light at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Preston Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The truck was traveling east on Lovers when it blew through the red light and crashed into another vehicle headed north on Preston.

The crash pushed that vehicle into three other cars stopped at the red light.

Witnesses say the Silverado driver tried to run from the scene of the crash, and broke away from a bystander who temporarily grabbed him.

University Park Police found the man and arrested him about a block away on Tulane Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP FOR FREE

A man and woman were in the car that was initially hit by the truck. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were examined at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.