Suspect in deadly University Park five-car crash faces new charges

An Irving man is facing new charges in connection to a University Park crash that killed a 44-year-old woman and critically injured an 8-year-old boy.

Alexis Ruiz, 32, now faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection to the crash.

Alexis Ruiz

University Park police say Ruiz ran a red light at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Preston Road in his Chevy Silverado on Nov. 22 and hit another vehicle.

That car then crashed into three other vehicles stopped at the red light.

Ruiz ran from the scene, breaking away from a bystander who tried to stop him.

He was eventually arrested about a block away.

Ana Gonzalez Perez, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz was initially posted bond in connection to charges related to fleeing the scene.

He was arrested on the new charges on November 28. He remains in the Dallas County Jail.

University Park Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the 8-year-old.