Nonprofit fills classrooms with supplies so teachers don’t have to

Published  August 1, 2024 8:27am CDT
Dallas
Volunteers help stock locals schools with supplies

DALLAS - Volunteers are stepping up to help North Texas teachers prepare for the new school year.

The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas plans to visit four local elementary schools to give teachers the supplies they need to start the school year on a good note.

On average, teachers pay about $800 to set up their classrooms. That’s why the United Way decided to get involved.

The nonprofit collected items, and with support from volunteers, it will stock up classrooms, organize workspaces, and even remodel a few areas.

Susan Hoff said inflation has hit everybody hard this year and teachers are no exception.

"We know that teachers, almost all of them 90%, spend money out of their own pockets for school supplies, sometimes $800 a teacher. So that’s a lot of money on a teacher’s salary," said Hoff, a United Way of Metropolitan Dallas volunteer.

United Way volunteers help schools gear up for new year

When students and teachers are equipped with the tools and support they need to succeed, every child has a greater opportunity to thrive. That's why the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is holding a "Stock the Schools" program to make a big impact in that success this year.

On Thursday, the volunteers will visit J.N. Ervin Elementary and Gabe P. Allen New Tech Elementary in Dallas, and Barron Elementary and Meadows Elementary in Plano.

They’re also donating 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Hamilton Park Community Center in Richardson.

Anyone interested in donating additional school supplies or words of encouragement should visit unitedwaydallas.org/donate/.  