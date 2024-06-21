Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' train coming to Fort Worth this fall

article

Union Pacific’s iconic "Big Boy" train will take a second tour through middle America this fall, including a stop in Fort Worth.

According to Union Pacific, Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

Twenty-five "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.

The second fall tour will travel through 10 states from Aug. 29 through the end of October. It will follow Big Boy’s summer tour, which kicks off June 30 and passes through five states.

The stop in Fort Worth will be October 10 and 11.

Big Boy Westward Bound Summer Tour Schedule:

The Big Boy summer tour kicks off June 30 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. It will travel through Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Idaho and California before ending up back in Cheyenne July 26.

Click here for the full schedule .

Big Boy Heartland of America Fall Tour Schedule

The "Heartland of America" tour starts Aug. 29 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and will roar through nine other states over eight weeks: Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

A family stands together for a picture in front of the Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive on August 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

So far, only three stops have been announced, but more stops will be announced closer to the tour date:

Sept. 8: Rochelle, Illinois (Chicago metro area)

Oct. 6: Houston, Texas

Oct. 10-11: Ft. Worth, Texas

A steam tracking map showing No. 4014's location and route will be available at upsteam.com.

"Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25 feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing this mammoth machine," the railroad cautions. "That means never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment."