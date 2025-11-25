Underground gas leak prompts closures in Dallas's West End

article

An underground gas leak in Dallas’s West End area forced some road closures and evacuations on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the leak was reported around 9 a.m. near 302 Market Street.

A Hazmat team, as well as a crew from Atmos Energy, were called to the scene. They discovered a 6 to 8-inch gas main was leaking.

Several roads around North Market Street were blocked off. They include the square between the intersections of:

Ross Ave./ S Houston St.

Munger Ave./N Lamar St.

Ross Ave. /N Lamar St.

S Houston St./Elm St.

About 300 people were also evacuated from four buildings, including two commercial and two residential buildings.

DFR officials said once the gas has been shut off, crews will begin venting the buildings. The evacuations will remain in place until readings inside the building are safe.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit service in the West End is also suspended as a safety precaution. Bus and rail passengers should expect delays, DART officials said.

What we don't know:

No estimated time was given for when the evacuations will be lifted and when the roads will be reopened.

The cause of the gas leak is still unknown.