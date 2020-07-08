UIL now requiring student athletes to wear face masks

article

Student athletes in Texas will need to wear face masks at summer strength and conditioning events, although not when actively working out.

The University Interscholastic League updated its requirements for workouts to reflect Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate.

All employees, parents, visitors and students over the age of 10 must cover their faces when entering an area where UIL activities are being conducted except when actively exercising or in counties that are exempt under the governor’s order, the league’s website states.

“Schools may, for example, allow students who are actively exercising to remove face coverings as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students and staff who are not wearing face coverings. However, schools must require students and staff to wear face coverings as they get into positions that allow them to maintain safe distancing,” the UIL states.

The governing body for public school sports in Texas gave the go-ahead for some organized workouts to begin in June. Students are screened before working out and other restrictions apply.

It recommended that schools pause all activities through July 13 as a precaution following the Fourth of July holiday.

LINK: https://www.uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-strength-conditioning-2020