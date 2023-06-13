UIL denies proposal to recognize esports as a Texas sport

An organization representing high school gaming teams once again tried to get the University Interscholastic League to recognize it as a Texas sport.

This was the fifth attempt to have esports sanctioned as part of the UIL.

Every year, more and more high schools create their own teams. And this year, high schools across Texas competed for their first state title.

The UIL decided not to move forward with a proposal to make esports a sanctioned activity for the upcoming school year.

While this might seem like a setback, those involved with esports say this won't keep programs from growing.

Across the Lone Star State, a sport is gaining momentum. It’s called esports and already more than 200 Texas high schools have a team.

Danielle Johnson is the executive director of Texas Scholastic Esports, the state organization that coordinates and runs competitions for high school esports teams.

"We’ve doubled every school year, and we expect to grow even more next year," she said. "It has the same benefits for students as any other school-based competition. It raises attendance. It helps students stay connected. It helps build social skills. It’s the same reason why we have any competition in schools."

It’s also why the organization went to the UIL Legislative Council Tuesday to propose that esports should become a UIL-sanctioned activity.

UIL standardizes competitions and democratizes the leadership, leaving the rules up to the schools.

"I believe that if UIL recognized esports this year, this will be the validation needed for sponsors and teachers who spend a lot of time of their free time to support the students," said Michaela Frank, an esports teacher and coach.

This is the fifth time Texas Scholastic Esports presented to the UIL, and it ended in the same result.

In a response to FOX 4's email, the UIL said "staff will continue to gauge interest in the activity for future consideration."

"UIL is not the only overseeing body for competition in Texas," Johnson said. "Gymnastics, 4H, horseback riding, bass fishing, those are all not UIL-centered competitions."

In April, Arlington hosted its first high school esports state championship inside its e-sports stadium, which took over part of the Arlington Convention Center in 2018.

The esports team from Prosper High School became the first state champions.

"Participating on these teams gives them real-world experience, connections with students, teachers and colleges and industry professionals across the state for the rest of their life," Johnson said.

Johnson says this year Texas Scholastic Esports will use a new platform to play games that won’t save student data. She hopes this will help recruit more schools to create a team. The group plans to go back in the fall to present another proposal to UIL.