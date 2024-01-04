Dallas named one of U-Haul's top destinations for movers in 2023, according to new report

Florida dominated U-Haul's newly released list of top destinations in 2023, but Texas cities, including Dallas, were also well represented on the list.

The Palm Bay-Melbourne market in Florida netted the largest number of movers in 2023, according to U-Haul's report published Wednesday that measures one-way movers in U-Haul equipment from last year.

U-Haul's ‘Growth Index’ is based on more than 2.5 million one-way truck rentals.

It is the seventh consecutive year that Florida had the most cities in the top 25.

Texas saw four cities crack the top 25, which was good for the second-most for a state.

Austin was the top-ranked Texas city, finishing fifth.

The College Station-Bryan area came in sixth, likely due to a new crop of Aggies.

Dallas finished ninth on the list and Conroe ended up 16th.

Top Destinations of 2023, according to U-Haul

Palm Bay, Melbourne, FL Ocala, FL Charleston-North Charleston, SC Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Austin, TX College Station-Bryan, TX Charlotte, NC Huntsville, AL Dallas, TX Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, SC Kissimmee-St. Cloud, FL Panama City-Panama City Beach, FL North Port, FL Boise, ID Wake Forest, NC Conroe, TX Knoxville, TN Surprise, AZ Auburn-Opelika, AL Lakeland, FL Murfreesboro, TN Wilmington, NC Queen Creek, AZ Henderson, NV Nampa, ID

Click here for the full report.



