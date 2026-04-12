UFL coach, former NFL star Ted Ginn Jr. arrested for DWI in North Texas

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The Brief Columbus Aviators head coach and former NFL star Ted Ginn Jr. was arrested for DWI in Euless early Saturday, just a day before his team’s game in Arlington. Ginn has been released on bond and issued an apology; offensive coordinator Todd Haley will serve as acting head coach for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Renegades. UFL officials are currently gathering more information regarding the incident, while the legal investigation into the Class B misdemeanor charge remains ongoing.



Ted Ginn Jr., head coach of the UFL’s Columbus Aviators and a former NFL standout, was arrested early Saturday morning on a driving while intoxicated charge, just one day before his team was scheduled to play in Arlington.

Ted Ginn Jr. arrested

What we know:

Euless Police Department records show officers stopped Ginn’s vehicle for traffic violations in the 100 block of W. Euless Blvd. at 12:58 a.m. on April 11. Following an investigation at the scene, the 41-year-old was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.

Ginn was initially held at the Euless Jail before being transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. Records show he has since been released after posting a $1,000 personal bond.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 03: Head coach Ted Ginn Jr. of the Columbus Aviators seen in action during the game against the DC Defenders at Historic Crew Stadium on April 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/UFL/Getty Images)

Dallas Renegades game

The arrest comes at a critical time for the Columbus Aviators, who are set to face the Dallas Renegades on Sunday. UFL officials confirmed they are aware of the incident and are "in the process of gathering more information." In the interim, the team announced that offensive coordinator Todd Haley will serve as acting head coach for Sunday's game.

What they're saying:

Ginn addressed the arrest in a statement released Sunday morning.

"I made a serious mistake and take full responsibility for my actions," Ginn said. "I’ve always believed in accountability, and now it’s my turn to live that standard."

Dig deeper:

Ginn, a former Ohio State standout, played 14 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and return specialist for teams including the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and New Orleans Saints before transitioning to coaching in the United Football League.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.