Uber driver hurt in Plano road rage shooting released from hospital 100 days later

An Uber driver shot multiple times during an apparent road rage incident in March is out of the hospital and sharing his story.

Guillermo Martinez says he doesn't remember the shooting itself. He only remembered waking up from a coma.

Police have a man in custody for the crime.

The victim has been in the hospital for more than 100 days. He just got released on Wednesday.

All Martinez remembers from that day in March is dropping off his Uber passenger in Plano and driving to the next intersection where he says he was shot multiple times.

"The guy shot me six times. I got six shots in me. I got my phone, and I called 911," he recalled.

That's the last memory Martinez had before he spent nearly four months recovering in the hospital. For the first month, he was in a coma.

When the 33-year-old woke up, he learned he had been shot half a dozen times.

"I go, ‘Why am I here?’ he recalled. "I didn’t know what happened."

Martinez was released from the hospital on Wednesday. He’s still trying to remember what happened back in March.

"Yeah, I feel lucky to still be alive," he said.

On March 3, Martinez says he was driving for Uber overnight when he dropped off his passenger near West Parker Road in Plano at 12:46 a.m.

Less than four minutes later, Plano police received a 9-1-1 call from Martinez.

"Four shots in the stomach," he said.

A fifth gunshot wound in the side and another one in his chest.

Plano police say 42-year-old Robert Crolley shot Martinez during a road rage incident and took off.

According to an arrest affidavit FOX 4 obtained Wednesday, surveillance video at the intersection of West Parker Road and Rainer Road shows Martinez in his Tesla next to an Infiniti for only a few seconds before shots were fired.

Investigators traced the Infiniti's license plate back to Crolley, who had been living only a mile away.

In late March, Plano police conducted a traffic stop on Crolley. Inside his pockets and vehicle, officers found a magazine of ammunition and a firearm that matched shell casings from the crime scene.

Martinez says he doesn’t recognize Crolley and doesn’t remember exchanging any words with him that evening.

"I feel like a new person. Everything is different for me," he said.

Pictures from before the shooting show just how much weight Martinez lost in the hospital, which is close to 50 pounds.

Martinez, a father to an 8-year-old son, says he’s prepared for a long journey ahead with more surgeries set for next month.

"My life is changed. Everything has changed for me," he said.

Also in the affidavit, FOX 4 learned Crolley’s cell phone was searched. Investigators found out Crolley texted his roommate just hours after the shooting, "I got drunk. It happens. So what?"

Crolley is still in the Collin County jail facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.