UAW Strike: Tentative deal between GM, UAW could end strike at Arlington plant

After weeks of negotiations, General Motors and the United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement.

GM was the last of Detroit's Big Three automakers to reach an agreement following Ford and Stellantis.

"I feel optimistic about it. I believe we may have a good deal," said Lanika Gipson, a worker at the Arlington GM assembly plant.

A tentative deal between the United Auto Workers union and General Motors likely means an end to a national strike that began in mid-September.

The strike hit home at Arlington's massive GM assembly plant last Wednesday, when workers walked off the job.

The leader of Local 276 believes that day was a pivotal moment and sent a strong message to the bargaining table.

"It definitely had an impact. We made $22 billion for GM last year. This plant sent the message," said Keith Crowell, UAW Local 276's President.

It is also worth noting the UAW expanded the GM part of the strike to a Tennessee engine plant over the weekend.

Monday's deal follows tentative agreements reached with Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis in the past few days.

We don't yet know the details of the GM deal, but it is likely comparable to the 25% wage increase over four and a half years offered to Ford workers.

All three deals still have to be voted on by more than 146,000 UAW members, but workers will head back to their jobs before their leadership votes on Nov. 3.

It is an order of procedure some are unfamiliar with.

"I’m hearing mixed emotions. Nobody was familiar with the strategy. A lot of people don’t want to go back to work without voting first, that’s something different for us as union workers. We always voted before we went back, and they’re a little apprehensive about it, but at the same time they’re happy the strike could possibly be over," said Donpedro Munoz, an employee at the GM assembly plant.

"I want to see not just the highlights, but the low-lights as well to see what else is in there, because I don’t want to see that we gave up a lot of things in order to get these. Good strides, good moves toward where we need to be, but I don’t want to have to essentially sell the horse to get the farm," said Crowell.

When FOX 4 spoke to Crowell this afternoon he said that workers could return to the job as soon as 10 p.m. on Monday night.