U.S. soldier stationed in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus

The U.S. military announced Tuesday that a soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

This marks the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus.

The 23-year-old male soldier is currently in self-quarantine at his home off-base, according to U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) officials.

Health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else was exposed after the soldier visited Camp Walker on Feb. 24 and Camp Carroll on Feb. 21-25.

USFK is working diligently in the region to prevent the virus from spreading further among the armed forces and beyond and remains at risk level "high."

For more information on the coronavirus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

This story was reported from Los Angeles