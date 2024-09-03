U.S. Senate race between Cruz and Allred heating up

The Brief One recent poll puts Democratic Congressman Colin Allred just 2 points behind Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the race for U.S. Senate. Other polls show a wider margin. It's been more than 30 years since a Democrat held a Senate seat in Texas. Both candidates are ramping up their campaigns with speaking events around the state, including in North Texas.



The U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Colin Allred is heating up in the final two months of the campaign.

Some recent polls have suggested Congressman Allred is narrowing the gap in the contest.

One shows Sen. Cruz leading the Dallas Democrat by just 2 points. Others show a wider margin.

Political watchers suggest Allred could be benefitting from the so-called "Kamala Effect," where some Democrats have seen a boost after Joe Biden exited the presidential race.

A recent poll of Texas voters by the University of Houston shows Donald Trump leading Harris by less than five points in the state.

Trump won Texas with just 52% in 2020.

"I think 52% is sort of a legitimate ceiling to anticipate in this election. And if she stays with these kinds of numbers for another couple of weeks, it will stop being a campaign. It will become a movement," said Harvey Kronberg, a political journalist.

Turnout for the presidential race is, of course, expected to impact many of the House and Senate races.

It’s been more than 30 years since a Democrat held a Senate seat in Texas.

Congressman Allred is seen as one of the few chances at flipping that seat.

Cruz is up for re-election for the first time since narrowly winning a hard-fought challenge against Democrat Beto O’Rourke six years ago.

He is speaking in Carrollton on Tuesday morning and then will head to events in San Antonio and Houston.