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U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden investigated for alleged extravagant spending

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FOX 4
Politics
Published November 11, 2026 4:36 PM CST
Published November 11, 2026 4:36 PM CST
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UNITED STATES - APRIL 29: Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, attends the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled "Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request," in Rayburn building on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairm

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The Brief

    • Congressman Lance Gooden faces a congressional inquiry over alleged luxury travel and misreported campaign spending.  He called the allegations "bogus."
    • Gooden, a Republican from Terrell, received more than $140,000 in travel reimbursements last year, more than any other House member. 
    • The House Ethics Committee is reviewing the findings and withholding comment until that review is complete.

TERRELL, Texas - A United States Congressman from Terrell is at the center of an investigation for an alleged pattern of extravagant spending.

What we know:

Republican Rep. Lance Gooden has represented Texas’ 5th Congressional District since 2019. He just won re-election by a narrow 51-49 margin.

Congressional investigators said he may have used taxpayer dollars for personal luxury travel and may have misreported campaign spending.

According to reports, he received more than $140,000 in travel reimbursements last year, which is more than any other House member.

What they're saying:

The House Ethics Committee said the fact that it will review this investigation is not an indication that a violation has occurred. 

Out of fairness, it will refrain from making a comment until the review is complete.

The other side:

Gooden has called the accusations "bogus" and equate to a "witch hunt."

The Source: The information in this story comes from statements by the House Ethics Committee, the Office of Congressional Conduct, and U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden.

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