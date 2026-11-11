U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden investigated for alleged extravagant spending
TERRELL, Texas - A United States Congressman from Terrell is at the center of an investigation for an alleged pattern of extravagant spending.
What we know:
Republican Rep. Lance Gooden has represented Texas’ 5th Congressional District since 2019. He just won re-election by a narrow 51-49 margin.
Congressional investigators said he may have used taxpayer dollars for personal luxury travel and may have misreported campaign spending.
According to reports, he received more than $140,000 in travel reimbursements last year, which is more than any other House member.
What they're saying:
The House Ethics Committee said the fact that it will review this investigation is not an indication that a violation has occurred.
Out of fairness, it will refrain from making a comment until the review is complete.
The other side:
Gooden has called the accusations "bogus" and equate to a "witch hunt."
The Source: The information in this story comes from statements by the House Ethics Committee, the Office of Congressional Conduct, and U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden.