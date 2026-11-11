2 charged after public tips led Texas game wardens to duck shooting suspects in North Texas

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The Brief Two individuals face multiple wildlife charges after allegedly shooting ducks with an air rifle at a McKinney neighborhood pond. Collin County Game Wardens identified and interviewed both suspects following tips submitted through Operation Game Thief. The identities of the two people charged have not been released by authorities.



Public tips to Operation Game Thief led Collin County Game Wardens to identify and charge two people who are accused of shooting ducks with an air rifle in a residential community earlier this month, officials announced.

Ducks shot at neighborhood pond

According to authorities, the two people spent part of the day on Nov. 6 driving around the McKinney area shooting squirrels before stopping near a pond in the Stonebridge Ranch community. Spotting ducks on the water, both individuals reportedly got out of their vehicle and opened fire on the birds using an air rifle.

Following tips submitted through Operation Game Thief and additional information provided by local residents, game wardens positively identified the two suspects. Wardens interviewed the individuals on Nov. 8 and filed multiple wildlife charges.

They are accused of hunting without a valid hunting license, hunting migratory game birds during a closed season, hunting migratory game birds by illegal means and methods (air rifle), hunting without a migratory game bird endorsement, failure to possess hunter education certification, failure to obtain Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification, and possession of illegally taken game birds.

State officials credited public vigilance with helping solve the case, emphasizing that community reporting remains critical for holding wildlife violators accountable.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people who are facing charges have not been released.

What you can do:

Operation Game Thief takes anonymous reports of illegal hunting, fishing, or boating activity 24/7. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-792-GAME (4263), texting "TXOGT" along with the tip to 847411, using the Texas OGT mobile app, or visiting tpwd.texas.gov/warden/connect/ogt. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.