U.S. House committee chair wants gun manufacturers to take personal responsibility for recent mass shootings

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing Wednesday to investigate what Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney called the gun industry's "aggressive sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles" to the general public.

"This is an ultra-dangerous weapon designed to kill soldiers on the battlefield," she said. "Yet, the gun industry has flooded our school, synagogues etc with these deadly weapons."

The chair, who is a Democrat, played a video with first-hand accounts from survivors of the July Fourth parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. That suspect is now charged with 117 felonies, including murder and attempted murder.

The video also included reaction from relatives of the children and teachers killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May.

Testifying before the committee were the CEOs of two of gun manufacturers, including Daniel Defense, the maker of the AR-15-style rifle used by the Uvalde gunman.

"I feel our nation's response needs to focus not on the type of gun but on the persons likely to commit mass shootings," said Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel.

Also testifying was Chris Killoy, the CEO of Ruger. His company made the AR-15-style rifle used by the gunman who killed 25 churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Texas, back in 2017.

"We firmly believe it is wrong to deprive citizens of their constitutional right to purchase a lawful weapon they desire due to the criminal acts of wicked people," he said.

Both CEOs expressed their sympathies, but neither would concede to Maloney's demand to "take personal responsibility" for the mass shootings. Republican members of the committee criticized her for what they see as political theater.

"This is like the old saying that we're going to blame the manufacturer of forks and spoons for obesity," said State Rep. Jody Hice (R-Georgia). "I guess you're going to supeona some of them as well."

Later this week, the chair hopes to vote on the first assault weapons ban in over 30 years.

The U.S. House also plans to take action to end legal immunity that has protected the gun industry from lawsuits.

Keep in mind that Democrats control the House but would likely not have the support from Republicans in the Senate needed for any of these measures to move forward.