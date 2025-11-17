US Air Force Band of the West to perform concerts across Texas in December
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will bring its annual "Holiday in Blue" concert series to six cities across Texas next month, offering a series of free, family-friendly performances of holiday musical favorites.
US Air Force Band
Big picture view:
The concert band, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, consists of 61 professional musicians who serve as musical ambassadors for the Air Force.
Known for performing for live, radio, and television audiences, the band travels more than 125,000 miles annually, providing hundreds of free performances to military and civilian audiences throughout Texas and surrounding states.
The "Holiday in Blue" concerts, described as a holiday gift to the public, will take place at the following locations in December:
- Dec. 6: Morton Ranch High School – Katy, TX
- Dec. 7: University of Houston – Houston, TX
- Dec. 9: The Majestic Theater – San Antonio, TX
- Dec. 10: The Majestic Theater — San Antonio, TX
- Dec. 13: Forney High School – Forney, TX
- Dec. 14: TCU – Fort Worth, TX
- Dec. 15: Eisemann Center – Richardson, TX
Each concert is free, but your spot has to be reserved in advance. All tickets are general admission. Click each date to reserve your spots.
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. Air Force.