Carjacking suspect facing murder charges after deadly chain of events in East Dallas

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The Brief Tyrell Jones, 25, allegedly jumped into a passing vehicle at North Collett Avenue and Live Oak Street, forced the driver out and fled the scene. Shortly after the carjacking, Jones crashed the stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of N. Collett Ave., striking a pedestrian who later died from their injuries. Jones was treated at a local hospital before being booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of murder and robbery.



A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and robbery Thursday after allegedly carjacking a vehicle and crashing into a pedestrian in East Dallas, police said.

What we know:

Tyrell Jones, 25, was arrested after being treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. According to Dallas police, Jones was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of murder and robbery. No bond has been set.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Collett Ave fatal crash

The backstory:

Officers responded to a robbery call at North Collett Avenue and Live Oak Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators told FOX 4 that Jones jumped into a passing vehicle, forced the driver out and fled the scene.

A short time later, Jones crashed into another vehicle in the 1200 block of N. Collett Ave. The collision struck a pedestrian, who was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The condition of the first victim, the driver forced from the vehicle, remains unknown.