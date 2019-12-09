TxDOT treats bridges and overpasses ahead of potential rain/snow mix Tuesday morning

The Texas Department of Transportation on Monday treated bridges and overpasses in North Texas ahead of a plunge in temperatures that could include a rain/snow mix for some on Tuesday.

A cold front moved through Monday afternoon and the temperature overnight will fall from the 40s into the 30s with some rain in the forecast. On Tuesday morning, that rain could turn into a rain/snow mix with possibly brief periods of snow in some areas.

Surface temperatures should still be above freezing at that time so road issues aren’t anticipated. TxDOT said it is only treating the elevated surfaces since the weather has been warm. Trucks sprayed a water and salt mixture called brine, which should reduce the possibility of dangerous conditions.

TxDOT said it will monitor the forecast and conditions. The agency said it’s ready to add sand in addition to the brine in the event ice somehow accumulates on the roadways overnight.

People out and about on Monday noticed the abrupt drop from the 70s into the 50s.

“I didn’t need any of this in Arlington, but now that we’re here I’m going to take my sweatshirt and zip it up nice. All of about 8 miles away and 20 minutes ago,” said Jim Curzan. “By the time it gets to night and real cold we’ll be back home.”