TxDOT begins 380 widening project; completion date is 2025

The Texas Department of Transportation started a major road construction project along US 380 in Denton County on Monday.

It spans a 10-mile stretch of the highway from US 377 to the Collin County line at County Road 26.

TxDOT says the $140 million construction project will widen 380 from four to six lanes and improve pedestrian access to businesses and schools in the corridor.

Construction is expected to be finished by spring 2025.

