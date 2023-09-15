TWU breaks ground on landmark health sciences center in Denton

The Texas Woman’s University in Denton broke ground Friday morning on its landmark new $107 million health sciences center.

It’s hoped the building will help expand healthcare education and serve as a center for community and rural health efforts.

The 136,000-square-foot facility will serve students in the allied health care fields including nursing, physical therapy, and occupational therapy.

It will have state-of-the-art labs, classrooms, collaborative workspaces, outdoor clinic sites, a teaching kitchen, as well as community health care clinics and training spaces for students.

Leaders with the university said they’ve integrated some of the lessons learned during the pandemic.

"Really having one of those first facilities where we're seamlessly seeing patients, we can see face to face patient followed by a telepatient or remote patient and having that integrated both into and into actual clinical practice I think is an innovation and I think it's unique and I think it's a differentiator for our students," said Christopher Ray, the dean of the College of Health Sciences at TWU.

The new building is also the kickoff of a $125 million Dream Big campaign.

It’s the university’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign celebrating the university’s 125th anniversary.

Funds raised will support TWU’s continued growth and leadership development in health sciences, financial and business services, entrepreneurship, technology, and aviation.