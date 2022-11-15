Two workers rescued from trench underneath Euless school

article

Two workers were rescued on Monday night after getting trapped underneath the concrete slab of a school in Euless.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says the workers were working to repair a water main break at the Treetop School International on South Pipeline Road.

Crews arrived at the scene and had to dig mud out around the trench to help the workers escape.

Both were able to walk out of the trench after extensive digging from a number of local crews including the Euless Fire Department, Haltom City Fire Department, Arlington Fire Department, Watauga Fire Department and the Hurst Fire Department.

"That's why these guys do all this strenuous training throughout the year. They don't get to use that training in the actual field as often as they train for it," said Craig Trojacek from the Fort Worth Fire Department. "Anytime we have a situation like this where that training comes back and proves to save lives, from the amount of effort that goes into the training itself, we're happy to report on those aspects."

The victims were taken to a local hospital to be checked.

The school will be closed Tuesday for 5th-12th graders as water line repairs continue.

K-4 students are staying in class.