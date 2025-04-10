Two teens shot while running from suspect's car in Fort Worth: police

article

Two teenagers were shot while trying to run away from a suspect’s vehicle in Fort Worth early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Avenue J just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found two teenage victims with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the teens said they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone inside told them to approach the vehicle. As they walked toward it, a window rolled down and they saw a suspect inside with a gun. The suspects then opened fire as the teens ran away.

One victim was shot in the back; the other was shot in the arm.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been caught. Gun violence detectives have been notified and are investigating.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the victims and suspects knew each other.

The victims’ identities have not been released because of their ages.

No additional details about the case have been made public.