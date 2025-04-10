Two teens shot while running from suspect's car in Fort Worth: police
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two teenagers were shot while trying to run away from a suspect’s vehicle in Fort Worth early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Avenue J just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found two teenage victims with gunshot wounds.
According to police, the teens said they were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone inside told them to approach the vehicle. As they walked toward it, a window rolled down and they saw a suspect inside with a gun. The suspects then opened fire as the teens ran away.
One victim was shot in the back; the other was shot in the arm.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects have not been caught. Gun violence detectives have been notified and are investigating.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether the victims and suspects knew each other.
The victims’ identities have not been released because of their ages.
No additional details about the case have been made public.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.