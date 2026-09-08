Two River Oaks police officers fatally shoot armed man during welfare check in Tarrant County

article

The Brief Two River Oaks police officers fatally shot an armed man responding to a suicidal person call in Tarrant County. Officers fired after the man exited the residence with a handgun, ignored verbal commands, and pointed the weapon at them. Neither officer was injured, and the Texas Rangers and Tarrant County DA's office are conducting an independent investigation.



Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tarrant County after two River Oaks police officers fatally shot an armed man responding to a call regarding a suicidal person Monday night, police said Tuesday.

River Oaks officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Officers responded at approximately 9:28 p.m. to a residence in the 900 block of Yale Street. Upon arrival, responding officers encountered an adult male inside the home.

According to the River Oaks Police Department, the man retrieved a handgun from inside the residence and walked out to the front yard. Police said the man failed to comply with verbal commands and aimed the firearm at the responding officers, leading both officers to open fire and strike him.

Officers secured the scene and rendered emergency medical aid until River Oaks Fire Department paramedics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Neither officer was injured during the encounter. In accordance with department policy, both officers have been placed on standard paid administrative leave.

The Texas Rangers and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office Officer Involved Shooting Team will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, alongside an internal administrative review by the River Oaks Police Department.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the River Oaks Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (817) 626-1991.