Two men killed in South Dallas neighbor dispute; SWAT called to scene

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The Brief Neighbor dispute turned fatal: Two men were shot and killed early Sunday morning on Emhouse Street in South Dallas after an argument between neighbors escalated into gunfire. SWAT standoff underway: The suspected gunman has barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, prompting a Dallas Police SWAT deployment and multiple street closures. Suspect status unclear: It remains unknown if police are searching for additional suspects, and the public is urged to completely avoid the area.



Two men are dead and a SWAT team was deployed following an early morning shooting and ongoing barricade situation in South Dallas, police said Sunday.

South Dallas neighbor dispute turns deadly

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a reported shooting on Emhouse Street, located near Interstate 35E, just before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, officers used ballistic shields to approach the outside of a home. They found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims died at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident began when an argument between neighbors escalated into gunfire.

Following the shooting, the suspected gunman barricaded himself inside a nearby residence. A Dallas Police SWAT team was called to the area to assist with the standoff.

Authorities closed off several nearby streets as the situation unfolded. Officials have not confirmed whether they are searching for any additional suspects.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.