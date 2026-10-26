2 injured in I-35W rollover crash in Fort Worth, suspected drunk driver charged

The Brief Fort Worth police arrested 34-year-old Gustavo Diaz on intoxication assault charges after he allegedly rear-ended an SUV on I-35W, flipping the vehicle and injuring two occupants. Diaz had been arrested for DWI just one week prior, and investigators say he attempted to flee the scene on foot before witnesses helped police locate him. The identity and updated medical status of the second passenger remain unknown, though they were last reported in critical condition with a broken leg.



Fort Worth police say this suspect's vehicle hit the victim’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to veer towards the wall.

The victim’s vehicle flipped as the two people inside were then trapped, and other drivers rushed to help.

Rollover crash in Fort Worth

What we know:

Claudia Luna shared a video with FOX 4 while in the hospital with a serious head injury.

She was left unconscious in this upside SUV while a second person in the flipped vehicle remains in critical condition.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Cremontana C Ross

Fort Worth police say 34-year-old Gustavo Diaz was drunk when he struck their SUV from behind on Sunday morning, just before 1:30 a.m. while going southbound on I-35W, just past I-20 near Altamesa Boulevard.

Gustavo Diaz

Investigators say Diaz tried to run after the collision but was caught quickly thanks to witness descriptions.

Meanwhile, Luna, with an open wound on top of her head and bruises on her body, was released from the hospital.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Claudia Luna

She is now recovering with family.

Ongoing investigation and passenger condition

Dig deeper:

This is Diaz’s second arrest by Fort Worth police in a week. Last Sunday, October 18th, Diaz was arrested for DWI. 7 days later, she’s back in jail. This time facing two counts of intoxication, assault and collision involving serious bodily injury.

There are no updates on the second passenger in the flipped upside-down SUV. They are still in critical condition at the hospital with a broken leg.