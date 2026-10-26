2 people shot, 1 person run over after disturbance at Dallas Halloween party

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The Brief Two people were shot during a Halloween party in Dallas. A hit-and-run driver struck a third person as the crowd ran away. Police detained one woman and found a gun at the scene.



Two people were shot, and another person was run over after gunfire at a Dallas Halloween party.

What we know:

Dallas police answered a shooting call near Spring Avenue and Cross Street around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found out a man and a woman had already gone to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

At the party, officers found another woman injured on the ground. Police say a driver hit her and drove away as people ran from the gunshots.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital with a leg injury.

All three victims are expected to recover.

Officers found a gun at the scene and detained a woman.

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What we don't know:

Police haven't said what started the fight at the party.

They also haven't shared if the woman they detained is suspected of firing the shots or driving the car that hit the pedestrian.

What's next:

Detectives are talking to the woman they detained and other witnesses to figure out exactly what led up to the violence.