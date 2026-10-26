New DART CEO starts today amid investigation into former agency

The Brief Nathaniel Ford begins his role as DART's new CEO on Monday with an annual salary of $515,000. His previous agency in Florida is currently facing a criminal investigation into financial mismanagement and a $40 million deficit. DART leadership says they remain confident in their decision to hire Ford.



Nathaniel Ford begins his first official day as the new President and CEO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit today, while his previous employer faces a criminal investigation.

What we know:

Ford comes to North Texas from Florida, where he oversaw the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. In early October, the Florida Attorney General's office opened a criminal investigation into JTA.

The transit company faces a nearly $40 million budget shortfall that forced route reductions and staffing cuts.

The investigation focuses on spending that occurred under Ford’s leadership.

Investigators are looking into a tuition reimbursement policy for potential IRS code violations, alongside expenses for massages, murals, hotel stays, and a nearly $10,000 trip to Spain.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 4: A sign warns of the possible closure of the bus stop as a woman waits for a DART route 237 bus on Preston Road at Livingston in Highland Park, Monday, May 4, 2026. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

A new subpoena seeks Ford's Florida contract, contracts between JTA and Ford's wife, a list of staff members making more than $150,000 a year, and travel records. The state also requested texts and emails between Ford, his wife, a consultant, and other executives sent between October 2023 and March 2025.

Investigators also requested communications related to the firing of JTA accounting department employees. The subpoenas name Ford and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

Ford is not facing any criminal charges at this time. He agreed to give voluntary testimony at a Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee meeting.

Ford will earn an annual salary of $515,000 at DART, which is higher than the salaries of other significant Dallas city leaders. Documents obtained by FOX 4 show Ford will hold his new and old roles simultaneously, with his scheduled final day at JTA set for Jan. 8, 2027.

What they're saying:

DART interim CEO David Leninger and Board Chair Randall Bryant answered questions about Ford's hiring during a Dallas City Council Transportation Committee meeting last Monday.

Bryant told the committee the board is still confident in its selection and does not want to change its decision.

"I don't even want to use this forum as an opportunity to get into a battle with the attorney general of Florida, but we have made our decision based upon what we knew at the time and what we know now," Bryant said.

By the numbers:

According to records uncovered by former JTA board member Megan Hayward, JTA executive spending included:

$4,264.51 for a hotel in London for the CEO

$1,606.50 for a hotel in Madrid for the CEO

$9,000 for a hotel in Valencia for two executives

$171,000 in total for hotel stays over approximately 18 months

FOX 4 also previously reported on investigations into Ford’s travel expenses in Jacksonville that included a nearly $10,000 trip to Spain.

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What's next:

DART officials will officially welcome Ford during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday.

In Florida, JTA has until Oct. 30 to provide the documents requested by the attorney general's office.