Woman’s remains found along road in Alvarado, deputies say

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The Brief Johnson County deputies are investigating the discovery of a woman’s remains along a road in Alvarado. The remains were found in the 3200 block of County Road 208, deputies said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Rangers are also involved in the investigation.



The remains of a woman were found along a road in Alvarado on Friday, according to officials.

What we know:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are at the scene in the 3200 block of County Road 208.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The remains of a woman were found along a road in Alvarado on Friday, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Investigators said they are not yet prepared to release any specifics about the case.

The identity of the woman and her cause of death are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.