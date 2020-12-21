Two injured after wrong-way collision on Interstate 45 near downtown Dallas

article

Two drivers are in serious condition after Dallas police say a wrong-way driver caused a wreck.

Police said an SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-45 near downtown Dallas struck two other vehicles about 1 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of one vehicle needed firefighters to pull them out. The other vehicle sustained only minor damage.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver of the SUV enter the freeway in downtown Dallas.

The investigation into the incident continues.