Two-headed snake on display at Texas zoo

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

WACO, Texas - A rare two-headed snake is back on display at a central Texas zoo.

The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco says they first received this two-headed western rat snake in 2016 when a family nearby found and donated it.

The snake has not been on display at the zoo since February 2021 when it suffered an injury.

Image 1 of 3

(Facebook/Cameron Park Zoo)

The Cameron Park Zoo says that because the snake has two brains it often gets conflicting commands, making the snake less coordinated than a typical one.

The snake injured its "left neck" in February 2021 and had to be taken from the exhibit in order to heal, according to the zoo.

The reptile's new exhibit does not contain many obstacles besides grass because zookeepers are worried about the head getting stuck on branches and rocks.

The zoo says in the time the snake has been recovering they have received many questions about the rare snake.

"We are excited that he is visible for everybody again," the Cameron Park Zoo wrote in a Facebook post.