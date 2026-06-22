Two Granbury residents killed in head-on crash with semi, DPS says
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas - A head-on crash on a North Texas highway left two Granbury residents dead and a truck driver injured, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.
Fatal head-on crash
What we know:
The crash happened Friday afternoon at 3:41 p.m. on State Highway 6 at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1853, according to a preliminary report by DPS Sgt. Marc A. Couch.
Investigators say Douglas Hartley, 56, was driving a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed the center dividing line. The SUV crashed head-on with a southbound 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a dirt semi-trailer.
Hartley and his passenger, 44-year-old Autumn Campbell, both died at the scene. Authorities say Campbell was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the impact. Hartley was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.