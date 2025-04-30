Two found shot after reported crash in North Richland Hills

article

The Brief Police responded to multiple crash and shooting calls near an apartment complex in North Richland Hills Tuesday night. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds. Their current condition is unknown.



North Richland Hills police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds following reports of a crash and gunfire Tuesday night.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ North Richland Hills shooting and crash (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to multiple calls around 10:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Emerald Hills Way. At the scene, they found a crashed vehicle and two people who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said they are investigating multiple crime scenes, including an apartment complex where the victims were found and a nearby park.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victims’ identities have not been released. Police have not said if anyone else was involved.

The current conditions of the victims have not been confirmed.