Two elderly people able to escape house fire in Far North Dallas

An elderly man and woman escaped a fast moving fire that ripped through a Far North Dallas home.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the one-story home on Southern Knoll Drive, near Arapaho and Preston.

A woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while the man was treated at the scene.

Both are expected to be okay.

Investigators are sifting through the home to determine what started the fire.