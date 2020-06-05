Two Dallas police officers investigated for unnecessary force

Dallas police announced Friday an investigation of two officers for using what the department describes as unnecessary force.

Officers Yamin Olavarrieta and Jacob Holmes are now on administrative leave.

The department says it recently received video depicting both officers using unnecessary force.

Police say the exact date and location of the incident has not been determined, so it is not clear if this involves the protests or some other unrelated call. Both officers are with the gang unit.

The investigation is being handled by Dallas Police Internal Affairs.