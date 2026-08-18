Two Dallas ISD students struck in possible hit-and-run on way to school

The Brief Dallas ISD confirmed that two middle school students were hit in a possible hit-and-run at the intersection of Glasgow Drive and Abrams Road on their way to school on Tuesday morning. Dallas ISD Police confirmed the students were ok after the incident, and have not released any information about the suspected car or driver. Neighbors who live near where the accident happened say they've raised safety concerns after multiple crashes in the area.



The Dallas ISD Police Department is investigating a possible hit-and-run involving two Dallas ISD middle school students that happened on Tuesday morning.

DISD students struck

Glasgow Drive and Abrams Road

What we know:

Dallas ISD confirmed two middle school students were struck at the intersection of Glasgow Drive and Abrams Road in Old East Dallas.

The district confirmed both students were OK after the incident.

The incident happened while the students were on their way to school. Several Dallas ISD elementary, middle and high schools are located near the intersection.

The Dallas ISD Police Department is investigating the incident as a possible hit-and-run crash.

What we don't know:

Dallas ISD has not released the identity of the students involved, and Dallas ISD Police have not identified a possible suspect or vehicle in connection to the crash.

It's also unclear if the students were on bikes or scooters at the time of the accident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 8/17 accident near Glasgow Drive and Abrams Road

What they're saying:

"I said ‘I am concerned that a child is going to get hurt or killed trying to cross Abrams to get to school'," Rachel Feig, who lives on Abrams, tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

"Now here we are."

Feig has witnessed multiple crashes near her home on Abrams this week alone. Her home has been damaged by erratic drivers, with one crashing into her kitchen.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rachel Feig house damage from crash

She says her and other neighbors have called for protected crosswalks, a crossing guard and a protected bike lane to deter drivers from speeding.

What's next:

Dallas ISD Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

FOX 4 reached out to Dallas City Councilman Paul Ridley about this incident, but has not heard back.