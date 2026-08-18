Frisco mom arrested in child abuse case

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The Brief Frisco police arrested 49-year-old Mary Ann Burton on charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and child endangerment. Burton is currently held in the Collin County jail on a $1.5 million bond following a welfare check at her home. Authorities have not released details regarding the investigation or the victim, other than identifying Buton as the child's mother.



A Frisco woman is facing charges for allegedly injuring and endangering a child.

What we know:

Frisco police arrested 49-year-old Mary Ann Burton on Aug. 11.

They received reports of possible child neglect and abuse and were asked to conduct a welfare check at her home in the 12000 block of Bethel Drive.

During that visit, officers found enough evidence to obtain warrants for Burton’s arrest on charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and endangering a child.

Burton was booked into the Collin County jail with a bond amount set at $1.5 million.

What we don't know:

Police described Burton as being the mother of the victim but did not share any other information about the child.

The details of their investigation also remain unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FRISCOPD to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.