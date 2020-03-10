Two children, two adults found dead in Dallas hotel room

Four people were dead following a shooting at a Dallas hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas police said two children, an adult male and adult female were found dead in a room at the Staybridge Suites in the 16000 block of Dallas Parkway, near Keller Springs Road and the Dallas North Tollway. Police received a call just after 3 p.m. from hotel staff.

Hotel managers told DPD that a reservation for the room the people were in ended on Tuesday but they remained in the room. When management tried to enter the room they heard a gunshot, backed off and called police.

Police said they are investigating the possibility of a multiple murder-suicide, but declined to say if that's what happened.

“This is the hardest part of the job. To see lives lost, especially children,” said Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall.

Footage from SKY4 showed numerous Dallas police cars in front of the hotel and parts of the building being roped off with crime scene tape.