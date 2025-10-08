Two young children drown in Brazos River

article

The Brief Two children, ages 5 and 7, drowned in the Brazos River near Hamm Creek Park in Johnson County Tuesday evening. Sheriff's deputies and first responders immediately began searching the water, but both children were tragically pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the drownings is currently unclear, but officials have found no evidence of foul play as the investigation remains ongoing.



Two children, ages 5 and 7, drowned in the Brazos River Tuesday evening, according to Johnson County Sheriff's deputies.

What we know:

Johnson County Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about possible drownings around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Brazos River near Hamm Creek Park, on the far edge of Johnson County near the Bosque County line.

First responders and deputies immediately began searching the water and attempting a rescue. Both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there is no evidence of foul play at this time, though the exact cause of the drownings is currently unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.