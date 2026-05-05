Two charged with capital murder in Dallas after pregnant woman’s baby killed in shooting

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The Brief Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after a pregnant woman’s baby died following a shooting on Wimbelton Way. Police say the suspects followed a man from a local business and fired into his car, striking the woman and her unborn child. The investigation remains ongoing as Yeremy Zapata Aleman, 17, and Keyner Calero Jiron, 20, face additional assault and weapons charges.



Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Wimbelton Way, at 12:40 a.m. on May 3, 2026.

Details of the shooting on Wimbelton Way

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that two suspects, later identified as 17-year-old Yeremy Zapata Aleman and 20-year-old Keyner Calero Jiron, were involved in an altercation with a man at a business, and followed the man in their car when he drove away.

Both Aleman and Jiron shot at the man's car, hitting a pregnant woman's baby in the process.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the pregnant woman to the hospital where police say her baby later died.

Capital murder charges and arrest

What's next:

Both suspects were arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics, gun charges and now capital murder, due to the death of the infant.

Aleman and Jiron were transported to the Dallas County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation.