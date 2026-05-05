Two charged with capital murder in Dallas after pregnant woman’s baby killed in shooting
DALLAS - Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Wimbelton Way, at 12:40 a.m. on May 3, 2026.
Details of the shooting on Wimbelton Way
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined that two suspects, later identified as 17-year-old Yeremy Zapata Aleman and 20-year-old Keyner Calero Jiron, were involved in an altercation with a man at a business, and followed the man in their car when he drove away.
Both Aleman and Jiron shot at the man's car, hitting a pregnant woman's baby in the process.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the pregnant woman to the hospital where police say her baby later died.
Capital murder charges and arrest
What's next:
Both suspects were arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics, gun charges and now capital murder, due to the death of the infant.
Aleman and Jiron were transported to the Dallas County Jail.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.