Two baby giraffes born at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

Two new baby giraffes were born at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose this month.

The first was born on Saturday, March 4. The female calf, named Waffles, was born to her mom Snorgie and dad Mananasi.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Courtesy: Fossil Rim Wildlife Center)

On March 19, one of the wildlife center's female giraffes named Nettie gave birth to a female calf as well. That baby giraffe does not have a name yet.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Nettie's Calf (Courtesy: Fossil Rim Wildlife Center)

Both of the baby animals can be seen on the public self-guided tour at Fossil Rim.