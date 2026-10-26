Two arrested after suspected intoxicated hit-and-run hits bicyclist in Denton

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The Brief A male bicyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a late-night hit-and-run crash in Denton. Two local men were arrested nearby after fleeing the scene; the driver faces an intoxication assault charge. The victim's identity and current medical condition have not yet been released as both suspects face booking.



Denton police arrested two men after a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Bicyclist struck

What we know:

Denton police officers responded at about 11:44 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a crash at Teasley Lane and Londonderry Lane. They found a male bicyclist lying in the street and transported him to a hospital.

Police canvassed the area and found a damaged vehicle matching witnesses’ description. Two men were inside the vehicle, according to police.

Suspects identified and charges filed

What they're saying:

The driver, 23-year-old Delahoya Martine of Denton, was arrested on a charge of intoxication and assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $17,500.

Delahoya Martine

The passenger, 21-year-old Diego Zepeda of Denton, was arrested on charges of failing to report a felony when serious bodily injury or death results and public intoxication, non-alcohol. His bond was set at $2,500.

Denton police says that the passenger told officers they were heading to a party when the crash occurred. Neither man reported the collision nor returned to help the bicyclist.

What's next:

Both men were being booked into the Denton County Jail.

The bicyclist remained hospitalized.