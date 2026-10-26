Two arrested after suspected intoxicated hit-and-run hits bicyclist in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police arrested two men after a hit-and-run collision involving a bicyclist left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
Bicyclist struck
What we know:
Denton police officers responded at about 11:44 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a crash at Teasley Lane and Londonderry Lane. They found a male bicyclist lying in the street and transported him to a hospital.
Police canvassed the area and found a damaged vehicle matching witnesses’ description. Two men were inside the vehicle, according to police.
Suspects identified and charges filed
What they're saying:
The driver, 23-year-old Delahoya Martine of Denton, was arrested on a charge of intoxication and assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $17,500.
Delahoya Martine
The passenger, 21-year-old Diego Zepeda of Denton, was arrested on charges of failing to report a felony when serious bodily injury or death results and public intoxication, non-alcohol. His bond was set at $2,500.
Denton police says that the passenger told officers they were heading to a party when the crash occurred. Neither man reported the collision nor returned to help the bicyclist.
What's next:
Both men were being booked into the Denton County Jail.
The bicyclist remained hospitalized.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Denton police.