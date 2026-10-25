19-year-old arrested on capital murder charge in fatal Dallas shooting

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The Brief La’Tyron Richmond, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with an Oct. 16 shooting. Officers discovered 23-year-old Elidrian Trovell Reed suffering from a fatal gunshot wound on Marvin D. Love Freeway. Police have not released what led to the shooting, and the investigation remains active as detectives seek tips.



A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month in Dallas.

Dallas teen capital murder arrest

What we know:

La’Tyron Richmond was taken into custody Oct. 23 and booked into the Dallas County Jail.

The arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 16, when Dallas police officers responded at 9:14 a.m. to an assist officer call in the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Elidrian Trovell Reed with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where Reed was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances or potential motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing under case number 152598-2026. Dallas police urge anyone with additional information to contact Det. J. Morgan at 214-425-9905 or via email at jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.