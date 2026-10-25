19-year-old arrested on capital murder charge in fatal Dallas shooting
DALLAS - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man earlier this month in Dallas.
Dallas teen capital murder arrest
What we know:
La’Tyron Richmond was taken into custody Oct. 23 and booked into the Dallas County Jail.
The arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 16, when Dallas police officers responded at 9:14 a.m. to an assist officer call in the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Elidrian Trovell Reed with a gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, where Reed was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not disclosed details regarding the circumstances or potential motive behind the shooting.
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing under case number 152598-2026. Dallas police urge anyone with additional information to contact Det. J. Morgan at 214-425-9905 or via email at jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.