Two 18-year-olds killed in Dallas shooting

Dallas police are investigating the shooting deaths of two 18-year-olds Friday night.

Investigators said it happened just after 9 p.m., at a convenience store in the 3800 block of Dixon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Camren Stacy on the ground outside a vehicle and Kamari Smith-Capps in the driver’s seat.

Both had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were shot while inside the vehicle in the parking lot, and suspects ran from the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or email jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.