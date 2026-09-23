Turtle Creek apartment cleared to restore power, gas after leak forced multi-day evacuation

The Brief Residents of the Factory Design District Apartments in the Turtle Creek neighborhood of Dallas will be able to return home on Friday, September 25. Residents had been displaced due to an outside gas leak detected last Friday. Atmos energy technicians continued to pick up gas readings outside on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a claims process for residents affected by the evacuations. One resident tells FOX 4 she lost months of frozen breast milk due to the evacuation.



Residents of a Dallas apartment complex will be able to return home Friday after a gas leak forced a multi-day evacuation of the building.

What's New:

On September 23, Atmos Energy says the Factory Design District Apartments was cleared to have its gas and power restored.

The energy company said it conducted a walkthrough with Dallas Fire-Rescue, and all readings were normal.

DFR says the building's management is cleaning and doing repairs before allowing residents to return home starting on Friday at noon.

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The backstory:

Residents of the apartment complex hadn't been able to return home since last Friday, when Atmos Energy crews discovered an outside gas leak at the apartment complex.

Although no gas was detected inside the five-story, 325-unit building—which is about 90% occupied—precautionary measures forced a mass evacuation and a shutoff of building power.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed Atmos technicians successfully capped both the building's gas lines, stopping the active leak Saturday evening.

No gas readings were being picked up inside the building as of Sunday afternoon. However, Atmos technicians were still picking up small gas readings outside the building after capping the gas lines.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue unit remained on site on Tuesday as Atmos crews continued their work.

Local perspective:

Resident Acacia Harris tells FOX 4's Lori Brown the evacuation has caused her to lose her supply of frozen breast milk, which had been building for months.

"And who's going to give me the time back for the late-night pumps or make sure that my baby has what she needs in this situation? No one can give me that time back. No amount of money could recoup," Harris said.

What you can do:

Atmost Energy has a claims process for residents who were impacted by the evacuation. If you were one of the residents impacted, a claim can be filed here.