Fort Worth barber accused of sexually assaulting child, more victims suspected

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The Brief Fort Worth police arrested Hugo Jimenez Rodriguez, owner of Salon Hugo, on child sexual assault and indecency charges. The charges stem from a Sept. 4 incident at his barbershop on E. Lancaster Ave. Police suspect there are more victims and urge anyone with information or potential victims to contact Detective Lopez at 682-382-1509.



A Fort Worth barbershop owner is facing child sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU).

What we know:

The alleged incident happened on Friday, Sept. 4, at Salon Hugo, located at 4075 E. Lancaster Ave. The shop's owner, Hugo Jimenez Rodriguez, was arrested and faces charges of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details about the alleged incident or the victim in the case.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, especially Spanish-speaking children.

What you can do:

The Crimes Against Children Unit asks anyone with information or potential victims to call Detective Lopez at 682-382-1509. Resources and support are available for individuals who choose to come forward.