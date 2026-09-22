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Court refuses to remove Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare

By
FOX 4
Tarrant County
Published September 22, 2026 11:31 AM CDT
Published September 22, 2026 11:31 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A Texas judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking the removal of Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, a ruling that cannot be appealed.
    • Former Rep. Lon Burnam sued after being kicked out of a Commissioner’s Court meeting and arrested for criticizing O’Hare.
    • The clash occurred during a meeting on closing over 100 polling locations, which sparked voter suppression allegations.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas judge dismissed a lawsuit against Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare.

Judge Tim O'Hare Sued

What's new:

The Texas District Court judge ruled that former state Rep. Lon Burnam’s allegations against O’Hare did not amount to official acts of misconduct or incompetency under Texas law.

The case was dismissed and cannot be appealed.

Related

Arrest made amid public outcry as Tarrant County delays vote to close 100+ polling locations
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Arrest made amid public outcry as Tarrant County delays vote to close 100+ polling locations

After a hotly-contested Tuesday meeting, Tarrant County officials tabled a vote to close 40% of the county's polling locations ahead of this year's midterm elections.

The backstory:

Burnam filed the lawsuit earlier this month.

He was demanding that O’Hare be removed from office after he was kicked out of a Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court meeting last month.

Burnam claimed he was removed and banned from future meetings for criticizing O’Hare.

He was also arrested and charged with disruption of a meeting or procession.

Lon Burham (Tarrant County Jail)

Tarrant County Polling Locations Dispute

Big picture view:

The meeting in question was focused on the closure of more than 100 polling locations in the county ahead of this year’s November midterm elections.

O’Hare said the closure will save $1 million in taxpayer dollars, while opponents called the move a voter suppression tactic targeting areas where most residents are people of color.

Related

Community reacts to Tarrant County's reduction in polling sites
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Community reacts to Tarrant County's reduction in polling sites

Despite claims that the recent reduction in polling sites in Tarrant County was not politically motivated, a political science professor tells FOX 4 that past actions by county leaders show the move was made to help Republicans.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from Tarrant County officials and past news coverage.

Tarrant CountyPolitics