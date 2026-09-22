Fort Worth backyard shooting suspect charged with capital murder

The Brief Cesar Palomo, 23, was arrested for capital murder following a deadly backyard shooting early Sunday in Fort Worth. Two men, Jhovanie Guerrero and Jose Valladolid, were killed, while Palomo and another man were wounded after an argument escalated into gunfire. Police have not yet released Palomo's mugshot.



Fort Worth police have arrested the man allegedly responsible for a deadly shooting at a backyard gathering over the weekend.

Capital Murder Arrest

What's new:

Police arrested Cesar Palomo, 23, for capital murder.

They said he was one of the two people injured in the shooting early Sunday morning. Two other men, 23-year-old Jhovanie Guerrero and 24-year-old Jose Valladolid, were also killed.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses told police that Palomo got into a heated argument at the party with his girlfriend.

He ended up leaving the gathering but later returned and the fighting continued. That’s when witnesses said Guerrero, who was the brother of Palomo’s girlfriend’, confronted Palomo. A physical fight broke out between the two men.

Palomo pulled out a gun and shot Guerrero, Valladolid and a third man. That third man reacted to stop Palomo from hurting anyone else, the affidavit states.

What they're saying:

"There was a third person there who got shot as well. That person was able to… there was a gun that fell to the ground. He grabbed it and tried to stop this guy from shooting any more people, and he shot at him as well," said Officer Cynthia Wood with the Fort Worth Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released Palomo’s mugshot.

Fort Worth Shooting

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened early Sunday in the 4300 block of Martin Street near Miller Avenue.

Police said there was an argument between several people during a celebratory backyard gathering. One man was asked to leave the location, which he did. He later returned and was confronted by another man.

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"Those two males got involved in some sort of fight at which point a gun was produced and then shots began to be fired," said Officer Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department.

A second gun was produced and the shooting continued.

"A total of four individuals, all adults, all males, were struck by the gunfire. Two were pronounced deceased on the scene and two were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds," Perez said.