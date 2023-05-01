Dallas retailer Tuesday Morning holding huge going out of business sale

article

Dallas-based retailer Tuesday Morning is going out of business and the store is holding a massive sale in an attempt to get rid of its inventory.

Over the weekend, the home decor store announced it is closing all of its stores.

Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy earlier this year for the second time in three years.

The company, which opened in 1974, has nearly 500 stores in 40 states, with 18 locations in the DFW area.

Tuesday Morning says it is offering up to 30% off the lowest ticket price for items at their stores as a part of a going out of business sale.

All gift cards and merchandise return gifts will be accepted through May 13.